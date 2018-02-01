Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Allegheny

Southbound I-79 reopen after overturned tractor-trailer spilled cabbage

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 9:12 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

A tractor-trailer flipped onto its side and shut down the southbound lanes of I-79 for six hours Thursday.

The interstate reopened just before 3 p.m.

The tractor-trailer flipped between the I-279 split and Mt. Nebo Road. Crews were diverted I-79 traffic onto I-279 at the split. The lanes continuing on I-79 were closed.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred around 8:45 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was moved partially off to the left side of the road, but crews spent hours cleaning up the crash.

Traffic had backed up for miles when the crash happened, well north of the split and beyond the exit for Route 910 in Wexford.

The truck was carrying a load of cabbage, which spilled onto the highway, according to police.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

