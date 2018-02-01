Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Mass planned in Pittsburgh for those affected by drug addiction

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
Bishop David A. Zubik
Tribune-Review
Bishop David A. Zubik

Updated 10 hours ago

A Mass of Remembrance and Healing will be held Feb. 11 in Oakland for people who have been affected by the drug epidemic, Bishop David Zubik announced.

The service begins at 2:30 p.m. at Saint Paul Cathedral.

Zubik said in a news release that the Mass will be a time to pray for loved ones who have died or struggle with addiction, as well as families and friends who have been affected.

In Allegheny County, 3,520 people died from drug overdoses between 2008 and 2017, according to Overdose Free PA.

“Each day, I open the newspaper and see the names of far too many people who have died as result of drug addiction,” Zubik said in the release. “They are mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, granddaughters and grandsons, sisters and brothers and friends. We have a responsibility — on our own and as communities of faith — to pray for all who have struggled or who are struggling with addiction and for their loved ones who suffer with them.”

The Mass will be the first of several events the diocese is planning in response to the epidemic's impact on the community. It will be broadcast live on Channel 95 on Comcast within Pittsburgh city limits and on christianassociatestv.org.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

