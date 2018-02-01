Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Allegheny

Father, sister of East Liberty double-murder victims speak out against renewing death penalty

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Jack Wolfe, father of Susan and Sarah Wolfe speaks to reporters at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Thursday after a judge sentenced Allen Wade to life in prison without parole for killing the Wolfe sisters.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Jack Wolfe, father of Susan and Sarah Wolfe speaks to reporters at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Thursday after a judge sentenced Allen Wade to life in prison without parole for killing the Wolfe sisters.

Updated 10 hours ago

Jack Wolfe didn't seek the death penalty for the man who killed his daughters in East Liberty four years ago, and he didn't want it for anyone else either.

On Feb. 6, 2014, police and prosecutors say Allen Wade murdered Susan Wolfe and her sister Sarah in their Chislett Street home. An Allegheny County jury convicted Wade of two counts of first-degree murder, but none of Wolfe's family explicitly asked for the death penalty at the sentencing phase of his 20-day trial in 2016. The jury couldn't unanimously agree on whether to impose the death penalty, so the trial judge gave Wade two consecutive life sentences.

Now, the Wolfe family's home state of Iowa is debating reinstating the death penalty, which it hasn't had since 1965, and oldest sister Mary Wolfe, a Democratic state representative from Clinton County, brought her father, Jack, and sister Christy to testify as people touched by a death-penalty-eligible crime.

"My dad did a fabulous job explaining to my colleagues why our family cannot support the death penalty," Mary Wolfe wrote in a Facebook post. "I'm super proud of him, and I know Suzy and Sarah are as well."

During the penalty phase of Wade's trial, members of the Wolfe family spoke about how the murders had affected and changed them.

"When I see my dad or talk to him, his grief is almost unbearable," said Katie Wolfe . "I've watched him struggle to reconcile his faith with what happened to his daughters, with how they were killed."

After the trial, members of the Wolfe family said they were happy that he was locked away and unable to hurt anyone else, and they thanked the jurors for being thoughtful and deliberate. Wade's defense attorneys pointed to how the family testified that Jack instilled in them all a sense of kindness, and appealed to the sisters' devotion to social justice as reasons not to give their killer the death penalty.

The family established the Susan and Sarah Wolfe Memorial Fund in the wake of their murders to support causes in their spirit, including a community art program in Homewood, a humanitarian organization serving Haiti, a veterinary rescue group in Iowa and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Pennsylvania has been under a de facto moratorium on executions since 2015, when Gov. Tom Wolf started granting temporary reprieves to inmates scheduled for executions pending further study and deliberation on how the state uses capital punishment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me