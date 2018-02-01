Father, sister of East Liberty double-murder victims speak out against renewing death penalty

Jack Wolfe didn't seek the death penalty for the man who killed his daughters in East Liberty four years ago, and he didn't want it for anyone else either.

On Feb. 6, 2014, police and prosecutors say Allen Wade murdered Susan Wolfe and her sister Sarah in their Chislett Street home. An Allegheny County jury convicted Wade of two counts of first-degree murder, but none of Wolfe's family explicitly asked for the death penalty at the sentencing phase of his 20-day trial in 2016. The jury couldn't unanimously agree on whether to impose the death penalty, so the trial judge gave Wade two consecutive life sentences.

Now, the Wolfe family's home state of Iowa is debating reinstating the death penalty, which it hasn't had since 1965, and oldest sister Mary Wolfe, a Democratic state representative from Clinton County, brought her father, Jack, and sister Christy to testify as people touched by a death-penalty-eligible crime.

"My dad did a fabulous job explaining to my colleagues why our family cannot support the death penalty," Mary Wolfe wrote in a Facebook post. "I'm super proud of him, and I know Suzy and Sarah are as well."

During the penalty phase of Wade's trial, members of the Wolfe family spoke about how the murders had affected and changed them.

"When I see my dad or talk to him, his grief is almost unbearable," said Katie Wolfe . "I've watched him struggle to reconcile his faith with what happened to his daughters, with how they were killed."

After the trial, members of the Wolfe family said they were happy that he was locked away and unable to hurt anyone else, and they thanked the jurors for being thoughtful and deliberate. Wade's defense attorneys pointed to how the family testified that Jack instilled in them all a sense of kindness, and appealed to the sisters' devotion to social justice as reasons not to give their killer the death penalty.

The family established the Susan and Sarah Wolfe Memorial Fund in the wake of their murders to support causes in their spirit, including a community art program in Homewood, a humanitarian organization serving Haiti, a veterinary rescue group in Iowa and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Pennsylvania has been under a de facto moratorium on executions since 2015, when Gov. Tom Wolf started granting temporary reprieves to inmates scheduled for executions pending further study and deliberation on how the state uses capital punishment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.