Monday is voter registration deadline for Pittsburgh special election
Updated 11 hours ago
Residents of Pittsburgh's 8th City Council District have until Monday to register to vote for a March 6 special election that will determine their next council representative.
The same deadline applies to registered voters who need to change their address or party affiliation, according to the Allegheny County Elections Division.
Residents can register and make address and party changes online or in person at the Elections Division office on the sixth floor of the County Office Building, Downtown. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but it will remain open Monday until 5 p.m. to accept voter registration forms.
Voters will choose one of four candidates for the four-year seat. They include Democratic nominee Sonja Finn, 38, of Point Breeze; Republican nominee Rennick Remley, 35, of Squirrel Hill; and independent candidates Marty Healey, 54, of Shadyside and Erika Strassburger, 35, of Squirrel Hill.
Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.