Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Allegheny

Monday is voter registration deadline for Pittsburgh special election

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review

Updated 11 hours ago

Residents of Pittsburgh's 8th City Council District have until Monday to register to vote for a March 6 special election that will determine their next council representative.

The same deadline applies to registered voters who need to change their address or party affiliation, according to the Allegheny County Elections Division.

Residents can register and make address and party changes online or in person at the Elections Division office on the sixth floor of the County Office Building, Downtown. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but it will remain open Monday until 5 p.m. to accept voter registration forms.

Voters will choose one of four candidates for the four-year seat. They include Democratic nominee Sonja Finn, 38, of Point Breeze; Republican nominee Rennick Remley, 35, of Squirrel Hill; and independent candidates Marty Healey, 54, of Shadyside and Erika Strassburger, 35, of Squirrel Hill.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me