DePasquale threatens to stop Castle Shannon firefighters funding, seeks DA inquiry of audit

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale threatened to withhold state money from the Castle Shannon Volunteer Firemen's Relief Association because a state audit released Thursday found $250,000 in undocumented expenses.

DePasquale is also asking the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to investigate.

Auditors found $249,873 in undocumented expenses, including $129,100 in checks made out to cash without any explanation; nearly $59,524 in improper bonuses; and $2,841 in payments to amusement parks, the Auditor General's Office said.

Association officials disagreed that there was $249,873 in undocumented expenses, according to the audit, but they said they would make suggested bookkeeping changes.

Association officials were not immediately available for comment.

Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Reffner said the loss of state money would not affect operations.

“We're going to still respond to calls, we're going to still be there for the community,” Reffner said after returning from a fatal fire in Brentwood on Thursday afternoon. “Our trust, if it's damaged, will be re-established, I'm sure. It's not a matter of missing monies or anything unethical. We're just correcting how we do accounting.”

Auditors found that the association's governing body did not keep meeting minutes or a roster of the association's membership. Relief association officials said they would fix both problems. Castle Shannon's website says there are about 60 active members.

The association agreed to establish separate accounts between the associated and the affiliated fire company, the release said.

The audit covered 2013 through 2016.

In 2016, the association received $43,985 in state aid from the Department of the Auditor General through Castle Shannon and $11,203 from Baldwin Township, the release said.During the audit period, the association received $220,778 in state aid, which comes from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by state residents from out-of-state casualty insurance companies, the release said.

DePasquale will not release additional state funding until the association demonstrates its financial matters are under control, the release said.

If that doesn't happen by fall, the office would start withholding the annual state funds, said Susan Woods, auditor general spokeswoman.

“My team uncovered problem after problem during this audit,” DePasquale said in the release. “I have serious concerns over the handling of tax dollars.”

Castle Shannon Borough Manager Thomas Hartswick said the borough is waiting for communication from the county DA's office or state Auditor General's Office.

The DA's office is reviewing the material, according to a post on its Twitter account Thursday.

The association is a separate entity from the municipalities, and the municipalities have no oversight of it, Hartswick said.

Baldwin Township Manager Rob Zahorchak said officials are reviewing the findings with the township's solicitor.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer.