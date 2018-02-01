Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Allegheny

DePasquale threatens to stop Castle Shannon firefighters funding, seeks DA inquiry of audit

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

Updated 14 hours ago

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale threatened to withhold state money from the Castle Shannon Volunteer Firemen's Relief Association because a state audit released Thursday found $250,000 in undocumented expenses.

DePasquale is also asking the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to investigate.

Auditors found $249,873 in undocumented expenses, including $129,100 in checks made out to cash without any explanation; nearly $59,524 in improper bonuses; and $2,841 in payments to amusement parks, the Auditor General's Office said.

Association officials disagreed that there was $249,873 in undocumented expenses, according to the audit, but they said they would make suggested bookkeeping changes.

Association officials were not immediately available for comment.

Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Reffner said the loss of state money would not affect operations.

“We're going to still respond to calls, we're going to still be there for the community,” Reffner said after returning from a fatal fire in Brentwood on Thursday afternoon. “Our trust, if it's damaged, will be re-established, I'm sure. It's not a matter of missing monies or anything unethical. We're just correcting how we do accounting.”

Auditors found that the association's governing body did not keep meeting minutes or a roster of the association's membership. Relief association officials said they would fix both problems. Castle Shannon's website says there are about 60 active members.

The association agreed to establish separate accounts between the associated and the affiliated fire company, the release said.

The audit covered 2013 through 2016.

In 2016, the association received $43,985 in state aid from the Department of the Auditor General through Castle Shannon and $11,203 from Baldwin Township, the release said.During the audit period, the association received $220,778 in state aid, which comes from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by state residents from out-of-state casualty insurance companies, the release said.

DePasquale will not release additional state funding until the association demonstrates its financial matters are under control, the release said.

If that doesn't happen by fall, the office would start withholding the annual state funds, said Susan Woods, auditor general spokeswoman.

“My team uncovered problem after problem during this audit,” DePasquale said in the release. “I have serious concerns over the handling of tax dollars.”

Castle Shannon Borough Manager Thomas Hartswick said the borough is waiting for communication from the county DA's office or state Auditor General's Office.

The DA's office is reviewing the material, according to a post on its Twitter account Thursday.

The association is a separate entity from the municipalities, and the municipalities have no oversight of it, Hartswick said.

Baldwin Township Manager Rob Zahorchak said officials are reviewing the findings with the township's solicitor.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me