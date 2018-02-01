Brentwood man gets house arrest for killing roommate over stolen beer

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
A judge on Monday found Justin Vankirk, 35, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 58-year-old roommate, Charles Parker.
A Brentwood man convicted last year of beating his roommate to death in a fight over stolen beer must spend one year on house arrest, a judge decided Thursday.

Justin Vankirk, 35, will serve three years of probation following his year of house arrest, under the sentence handed down by Common Pleas Judge Thomas Flaherty.

Flaherty in November found Vankirk guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 58-year-old roommate Charles Parker.

Vankirk told police that he discovered Parker dead on the dining room floor when he came home on the afternoon of Nov. 1, 2016. A recording of Vankirk's 911 call that afternoon captured him telling the dispatcher Parker had come home drunk the previous night and fallen. Vankirk said he must have “face-planted.”

Vankirk later admitted he also had been drinking the night before. He accused Parker of stealing his Keystone Ice and punched him three times in the head. Parker remained face down on the floor when Vankirk left for work the next day, and he was still there when he returned home about 4:30 p.m.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

