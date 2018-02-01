Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Allegheny

Macy's to close Waterfront store

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Google
Macy's
REUTERS
Macy's

Updated 10 hours ago

Macy's at the Waterfront in Homestead is closing after 15 years at the mixed-use Mon Valley development, the Cincinnati-based retailer confirmed.

"Macy's Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets," said Carolyn Ng, a Macy's spokesperson said in an email. "After careful consideration, Macy's has decided to close the Waterfront store. A clearance sale will begin Feb. 11 and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks."

The Homestead location employs 66.

Thursday's announcement is just one of a wave of Macy's closing in the Greater Pittsburgh area. In 2015, Macy's closed its flagship downtown Pittsburgh store. That was followed by the closing of the Beaver Valley and Washington Crown Center locations last year.

Macy's sold its Homestead location to the parent companies of The Waterfront, M&J Wiklow and BIG Shopping Centers for an undisclosed sum. It was not known Thursday if the two items were related.

"We're exploring several options for this building, which is located in a key corner of The Waterfront," said Marty Sweeney, senior vice president of M&J Wilkow, in a statement. "We're currently in discussions with numerous restaurants and looking to add residential units to the property."

Macy's still has stores in the Ross Park Mall, South Hills Village, the Mall at Robinson, the Monroeville Mall, and Frazer Heights Galleria and the Westmoreland Mall.

In its most-recent earnings statement, Macy's said it was going to close 11 stores in early 2018, a company release said. The Waterfront location was not on that list. With these closures, Macy's will have completed 81 of the 100 planned closures announced in August 2016.

"The decision to close stores is always a difficult one, but Macy's is delighted to have served the Homestead community for the past 15 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy's other stores in the area and online at macy's.com."

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me