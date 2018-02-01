Macy's to close Waterfront store

Macy's at the Waterfront in Homestead is closing after 15 years at the mixed-use Mon Valley development, the Cincinnati-based retailer confirmed.

"Macy's Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets," said Carolyn Ng, a Macy's spokesperson said in an email. "After careful consideration, Macy's has decided to close the Waterfront store. A clearance sale will begin Feb. 11 and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks."

The Homestead location employs 66.

Thursday's announcement is just one of a wave of Macy's closing in the Greater Pittsburgh area. In 2015, Macy's closed its flagship downtown Pittsburgh store. That was followed by the closing of the Beaver Valley and Washington Crown Center locations last year.

Macy's sold its Homestead location to the parent companies of The Waterfront, M&J Wiklow and BIG Shopping Centers for an undisclosed sum. It was not known Thursday if the two items were related.

"We're exploring several options for this building, which is located in a key corner of The Waterfront," said Marty Sweeney, senior vice president of M&J Wilkow, in a statement. "We're currently in discussions with numerous restaurants and looking to add residential units to the property."

Macy's still has stores in the Ross Park Mall, South Hills Village, the Mall at Robinson, the Monroeville Mall, and Frazer Heights Galleria and the Westmoreland Mall.

In its most-recent earnings statement, Macy's said it was going to close 11 stores in early 2018, a company release said. The Waterfront location was not on that list. With these closures, Macy's will have completed 81 of the 100 planned closures announced in August 2016.

"The decision to close stores is always a difficult one, but Macy's is delighted to have served the Homestead community for the past 15 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy's other stores in the area and online at macy's.com."

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.