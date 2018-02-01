Port Authority offers free rides to those affected by ConnectCard delay

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
A Port Authority bus heads up Forest Avenue past the West Homestead Borough Building.
Cindy Shegan Keeley | Tribune-Review
A Port Authority bus heads up Forest Avenue past the West Homestead Borough Building.

Port Authority of Allegheny County riders who have not yet received February passes through their employers can ride free for now, according to an authority news release.

“Staff is currently working to manually load February passes onto cards that are supposed to have them,” the release said. “Once loaded, riders will need to tap their ConnectCards to a wired device — like a ConnectCard machine or a fare validator — to push the pass onto their card.”

The authority did not expect the issue to be fixed Thursday afternoon, the release said.

Riders can call Customer Service if they have any additional questions at 412-442-2000 or 412-231-7007 for TTY until 7:30 p.m.

