Prep work to close shoulder lanes on I-279 through March
Updated 10 hours ago
Northbound and soutbound portions of the I-279 parkway's shoulder lanes will be closed through March as road crews prepare for the $88 million project to update the highway, PennDOT said in a news release Thursday.
“It won't impact travel lanes, but motorists need to be aware crews will be working there,” said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman. He added the speed limit in the work zones have already been reduced to 45 mph.
Crews from Trumbull Corporation and Lindy Paving have set up in the shoulders on the northbound and southbound lanes between the Perrysville Avenue exit and just north of the Camp Horne Road exit. For outbound traffic, the shoulder lanes will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For inbound traffic, the right shoulder lane will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the release said.
The project, first announced a year ago, will include concrete patching and overlay, work on 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, high occupancy vehicle lane repairs, sign upgrades, guide rail and drainage improvements and an anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange, according to the news release.
The work is expected to run into early summer 2019.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.