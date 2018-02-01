Bridge scanning to cause short-term stops Saturday on Parkway East

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards speaks with members of the media following a press conference under the Parkway East bridge over Commercial Street on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards speaks with members of the media following a press conference under the Parkway East bridge over Commercial Street on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

There may be short-term traffic stoppages on the Parkway East on Saturday while contractors use Lidar to scan the Commercial Street Bridge in preparation for a major rehabilitation project, PennDOT officials said.

The intermittent, five-minute traffic stops in both directions will occur between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, weather permitting, in the area between the Squirrel Hill Tunnels and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange. Crews will be using Lidar to scan the bridge carrying the parkway over Commercial Street and Frick Park.

PennDOT is preparing for a $123 million rebuild or rehabilitation of the bridge , which carries about 86,000 vehicles a day but has been posted with weight limits due to its age and deterioration. It was last rehabilitated in 2011. Engineering the project is planned for 2019, with construction starting within four to five years, officials said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

