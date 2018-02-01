Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Brentwood house fire kills 1, injures 2 firefighters

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 5:24 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

A fire ripped through two homes in Brentwood on Thursday, killing one man and injuring two firefighters, officials said.

Officials received the report of the residential fire on Hillman Street shortly after 12:30 p.m., Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

Crews battled the two-alarm fire for more than two hours.

A man's body was found in a garage between the two houses that caught fire, according to Matt Brown, the county's chief of emergency services.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries such as dehydration and smoke inhalation. They were not hospitalized.

There were initial reports of an explosion , but officials said no explosion was confirmed Brown said.

Officials have not yet identified the man who died, pending notification of his family.

Gas company officials were on scene to ensure gas lines were secure, Brown said.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me