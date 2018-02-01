Brentwood house fire kills 1, injures 2 firefighters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A fire ripped through two homes in Brentwood on Thursday, killing one man and injuring two firefighters, officials said.

Officials received the report of the residential fire on Hillman Street shortly after 12:30 p.m., Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

Crews battled the two-alarm fire for more than two hours.

A man's body was found in a garage between the two houses that caught fire, according to Matt Brown, the county's chief of emergency services.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries such as dehydration and smoke inhalation. They were not hospitalized.

There were initial reports of an explosion , but officials said no explosion was confirmed Brown said.

Officials have not yet identified the man who died, pending notification of his family.

Gas company officials were on scene to ensure gas lines were secure, Brown said.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.