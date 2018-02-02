Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Upper Aspinwall residents under water boil advisory

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Residents in upper Aspinwall, Eighth Street and above, are under a drinking water boil advisory Friday until further notice because of main waterline breaks Thursday.

The advisory could last two days.

Water service in lower Aspinwall is not impacted.

Borough crews worked through the night to repair three waterline breaks at West Eighth Street, Center Avenue and 11th Street, according to the borough's facebook page.

Residents along Eighth Street and above are asked to boil water used for drinking, ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Because there was a loss of pressure in the waterlines due to the breaks, disease-causing organisms may be present. The borough will conduct water quality tests before the boil advisory is lifted.

If using public water in the affected parts of the borough, bring the water to a roiling boil for at least one minute and let it cool.

To learn more about drinking water safety during a boil advisory, residents should call the federal EPA's hotline at 800-426-4791.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

