Driver who hit Carnegie man thought she hit a deer, cops say

A Carnegie was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in Carnegie at the intersection of West Main and Cubbage streets, according to police.

The driver of the car, a yet unidentified woman, told police she was blinded by the snow and thought she had hit a deer, according to Carnegie Police Chief Jeffrey Kennedy.

The woman left the scene of the accident but when she learned from a media report that it was a man, not a deer, that was hit, she returned to the scene to talk to police, according to Kennedy.

Allegheny County homicide detectives were called in because of the severity of the injury of the Carnegie man, Kennedy said.

Allegheny and Carnegie police will continue to investigate the incident Friday, checking footage from local video surveillance cameras.

