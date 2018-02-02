Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pennsylvania Democratic Party chairman resigns under pressure from governor

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Marcel Groen, Chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, speaks with the Tribune-Review on Jan. 7, 2016.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Marcel Groen, Chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, speaks with the Tribune-Review on Jan. 7, 2016.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pennsylvania's Democratic chairman resigned Friday under pressure from Gov. Tom Wolf and amid criticism that the state party hasn't done enough to combat sexual misconduct.

“The governor's staff informed me that he no longer wants me to serve as chairman of the party. While I have done no wrong and disagree with the governor's assessment, I do not wish to be a distraction to a party that has to rectify gerrymandered maps and elect strong and civically responsible candidates throughout Pennsylvania,” Marcel Groen said in a statement.

Groen, 72, of Montgomery County, was elected party chairman in September 2015 after Millvale's Jim Burn resigned because of his own strained relations with the governor, who had tried to replace Burn.

A column published this week in the Philadelphia Inquirer highlighted how the state party has dealt with sexual misconduct and criticism from some Democrats of Groen's leadership on the issue. Groen mentioned the column in his statement, saying that he took responsibility for comments attributed to him even though some responses were “inartful and in hindsight were not offered with the level of clarity I would have liked.”

The Inquirer's Will Bunch wrote that the state party “has done nothing about two lawmakers — (state Sen. Daylin) Leach and state Rep. Thomas Caltagirone — who stand accused of misconduct and still plan to be on the ballot as Democrats in 2018” and “dithered on sexual-harassment policy that was promised a year and a half ago.”

Bunch also noted that the state party failed to put out a statement condemning the actions of U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, R-Delaware County, after news surfaced that he used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment claim by a former aide.

Groen, a partner in the law firm Fox Rothschild, has been active in Democratic politics since the early 1970s. He said he intends to remain involved.

“I look forward to assisting our many fine candidates and public servants in the weeks, months and years to come,” Groen said in the statement.

Under party rules, vice chair Penny Gerber now becomes acting chair.

Gerber will spend about a week in that role. She previously announced she would retire next weekend.

When the Democratic State Committee meets Feb. 9-10 in Harrisburg, it will elect a new vice chair to replace Gerber and the winner will then become the party's acting chair.

The party will elect a new chair to a four-year term at its reorganization meeting in June.

Tom Fontaine is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

click me