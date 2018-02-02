Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Oakland bicyclist, driver filmed fighting haven't stepped forward, police say

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
An image from a video showing a confrontation between a bicyclist and a driver in North Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2018. Pittsburgh Police said on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, that neither man has filed a report with police.
Youtube
Updated 3 hours ago

A cyclist and the driver of an SUV filmed fighting in North Oakland have not made reports to Pittsburgh police, the department said Friday morning.

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at South Bellefield and Fifth avenues in North Oakland. A passing motorist recorded the confrontation and posted the video on Youtube.

Pittsburgh police said they have "thoroughly investigated" the video.

"The persons involved have not filed a report with police and no charges have been filed," police said in a release Friday morning. "This investigation remains open in the event a suspect or victim wishes to come forward at a later date."

The video shows a man in a tan-colored jacket and orange shirt slam a male cyclist, who is wearing a helmet, onto the street. A bicycle can be seen lying on its side in front of a vehicle.

The cyclist gets up, and the two men advance toward each other aggressively. The cyclist is holding an unidentified object in one of his hands.

The driver filming the exchange pointed his camera at a red Grand Vitara SUV in front of him, which has its driver's side door open, and reads off the license plate number. Above the SUV, viewers can see a street sign for Bellefield Avenue.

The video cuts back to the two men just as the man in the jacket picks up the bicycle and hurls it at the cyclist, striking him.

The man filming rolls down his window and calls to the cyclist, who has since picked up his bicycle and is riding it toward him. He asks the cyclist if he is OK, and the cyclist says, "I'm fine."

He says he has the incident on video and asks the cyclist for his phone number before the video cuts out.

"The Public Safety Department would like to remind all persons travelling on city streets to be lawful, cautious and respectful," officials said. "If there is a problem, call 911."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

