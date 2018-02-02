Family of man who died after 10 days in Allegheny County Jail settles wrongful death lawsuit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County has paid a $4,000 settlement to the four children of a man who died after he spent 10 days in the Allegheny County Jail in 2014.

Cynthia Jewett Whitlow filed the lawsuit in federal court in December 2016, two years after her father, Clarence Jewett, was found face down in his own vomit at the jail.

The suit was filed against the county, Warden Orlando Harper, Chief Deputy Warden Latoya Warren and Tennessee-based Corizon Health, former provider of medical services at the jail. The suit alleges professional and corporate negligence and wrongful death.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs declined comment.

A Corizon representative on Friday said the company paid a separate settlement in March but declined to comment further.

Officials booked Jewett at the jail after Pittsburgh police arrested him Dec. 16, 2014, when an officer on patrol found him screaming obscenities on a sidewalk in the West End, according to a complaint. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Jewett, who had previously been incarcerated at the jail in 2006 and 2013, suffered from schizophrenia and psychosis, the complaint said.

When he arrived at the jail on Dec. 16, 2014, he was not given a mental health evaluation for two days. Medical professionals did not review his case from Dec. 19 through Dec. 26, the complaint said.

He was not eating or drinking, but no physical or blood work was done and he was not sent to the emergency room, the complaint said.

In a response filed Feb. 24, the county denied the allegations, stating several times that “the Allegheny County Jail is clean, healthy and safe.”

“The county defendants engaged in no custom, policy, practice, protocol, procedure, actions, or inactions that interfered with plaintiff's rights while in the ACJ, that violated any duty(ies) they had to plaintiff, or that caused him any injuries or damages,” the document said. “The county defendants neither knew nor should have known that plaintiff had an allegedly serious medical condition or that the medical care he was receiving would allegedly cause him serious injury.”

The county is in no way responsible for any actions of Corizon, the document added.

The county stopped using Corizon as a contractor in August 2015.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.