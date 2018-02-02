Former Pittsburgh homicide detective indicted, charged with lying, evidence tampering

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Pittsburgh homicide detective has been indicted on criminal charges involving allegations of evidence tampering and false imprisonment related to her handling of several investigations.

The charges, against Margaret “Peg” Sherwood were filed Jan. 26, court records show.

She is charged with three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unsworn falsification to authorities and one count each of obstruction of justice, false imprisonment and false swearing – all misdemeanors.

Sherwood, 51, retired from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in June. She had 27 years on the force and worked several high-profile cases, including the 2012 killing of armored car guard Michael Haines and the 2014 killing of the Wolfe sisters, Sarah and Susan, in East Liberty.

A grand jury began investigating Sherwood in May 2016. The charges were recommended in December and filed last week.

Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, said in a statement that his office “came across certain information” related to Sherwood's work, which was passed along to the Attorney General's Office about 18 months ago.

The indictment alleges that Sherwood wrote a false police report and gave false information to prosecutors in connection with the investigation into the 2014 murder of 18-year-old Rasheed Strader in Troy Hill.

Sherwood ignored proper procedure in showing a photo array to two witnesses to the murder of Strader, according to the indictment. Police were pursuing two suspects in the killing.

Sherwood wrote in her report that she followed procedure, and she also falsified the series of events leading up the witnesses' identification of the second shooter, according to the indictment. She also stated that a second detective was with her when she presented the array, which was found to be untrue.

The “confluence of discrepancies” severely damaged the integrity of the investigation, and the District Attorney's Office was unable to charge the second suspect in Strader's homicide, the indictment said.

Sherwood told similar lies in her investigation into the 2014 murder of Vincent Holt, according to the indictment. She allegedly wrote in her criminal complaint against suspect Corey Clark that a witness positively picked Clark out of the photo array. The witness later testified that she did not say “with any type of certainty that the person in the still photographs was Clark,” according to the indictment.

In the third incident, Sherwood pressured an attorney working in the office of the Magisterial District Judge in Crafton to drop charges against a man who was accused of making threatening calls to his estranged wife while he was incarcerated, according to the indictment.

The man, Sean Ball, was set to testify in a homicide trial as a jailhouse snitch.

Sherwood told the attorney – as well as Crafton police – that the District Attorney's Office had given permission for them to drop or reduce the domestic violence charges against Ball, according to the indictment.

Sherwood went on to attack the credibility of Ball's victim, alleging that she had phone records to prove the victim was lying, according to the indictment. She also alleged that the victim was having a sexual relationship with the police officer who took her report.

The indictment alleges that Sherwood attempted to dismantle a domestic violence case, providing false information “in order to protect an informant with no regard for the safety or protection of the victim.”

Manko said the DA's Office has since reviewed all cases in which Sherwood was involved.

“At this point, we have not found any concerns that would impact the integrity of any current or previous prosecution,” he said.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said decisions regarding Sherwood's cases in question will be left to the Attorney General's Office.

“The City of Pittsburgh holds all of its officers to the highest possible standards and fully cooperated with the Attorney General's office on this investigation,” Hissrich said in a statement.

Sherwood's attorney, Patrick Thomassey, called her a good policewoman, contending she did anything wrong.

“When this is over, there are going to be a lot of red faces all around,” he said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.