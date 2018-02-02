Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Former VP Joe Biden will stop in Pittsburgh on book tour

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
Vice President Joe Biden angrily speaks against sexual assault on college campuses around the U.S. when he addressed about 2,000 students at the University of Pittsburgh in 2016. Biden will return Feb. 12, 2018, as part of his book tour.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Vice President Joe Biden angrily speaks against sexual assault on college campuses around the U.S. when he addressed about 2,000 students at the University of Pittsburgh in 2016. Biden will return Feb. 12, 2018, as part of his book tour.

Updated 21 hours ago

The current vice president made a visit to Pittsburgh this week, and his predecessor will be stopping in town later this month.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will stop in Pittsburgh as part of a tour promoting his new book, "Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Promise."

Biden will speak at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Feb. 12.

The book's title makes reference to something Biden's eldest son, Beau, said in 2014 after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor that would ultimately take his life less than a year later.

The book itself chronicles that year, as Biden struggled to balance his responsibilities as vice president with those of a father.

Biden will speak alongside Jesmyn Ward, author of the 2011 National Book Award winner, "Sing, Unburied, Sing," and an associate professor of creative writing at Tulane University.

Tickets start at $68, and are available through Ticketmaster .

Below, see video of Biden's most recent trip to Pittsburgh, a speaking engagement at the University of Pittsburgh:

For more, see JoeBidenBook.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me