Former VP Joe Biden will stop in Pittsburgh on book tour

The current vice president made a visit to Pittsburgh this week, and his predecessor will be stopping in town later this month.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will stop in Pittsburgh as part of a tour promoting his new book, "Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Promise."

Biden will speak at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Feb. 12.

The book's title makes reference to something Biden's eldest son, Beau, said in 2014 after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor that would ultimately take his life less than a year later.

The book itself chronicles that year, as Biden struggled to balance his responsibilities as vice president with those of a father.

Biden will speak alongside Jesmyn Ward, author of the 2011 National Book Award winner, "Sing, Unburied, Sing," and an associate professor of creative writing at Tulane University.

Tickets start at $68, and are available through Ticketmaster .

Below, see video of Biden's most recent trip to Pittsburgh, a speaking engagement at the University of Pittsburgh:

For more, see JoeBidenBook.com .

