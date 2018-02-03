Fort Pitt Bridge inbound lanes reopen after tractor-trailer rollover
Updated 45 minutes ago
The Fort Pitt Bridge inbound lanes are open again after they were closed in the wake of a tipped tractor-trailer at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
The ramp to the upper deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge was closed while traffic was detoured, officials said.
Pittsburgh: Tractor Trailer overturned exiting Ft Pitt Brdg ramp to the OB ramp for upper deck of Ft Duq Brdg; ramp will be closed for an indefinite time - all traffic being detoured. Minor injuries - no hazardous materials involved. Truck was hauling steel coils.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 3, 2018
Minor injuries were reported.
The truck was hauling steel coils. There were no hazardous materials involved, officials said.
BREAKING NEWS: Overturned Tractor Trailer on Portal Bridge ramp that connects Ft Pitt and Ft Duq Bridges. ALT Route: Coming off of Ft Pitt Bridge, continue into Downtown on Liberty, turn left on 6th and then take Ft Duq Blvd back to Ft Duq Bridge. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/QsqEuwoq2X— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 3, 2018
Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.