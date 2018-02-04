Motorists killed in turnpike crash identified

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people killed in a Saturday accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County have been identified.

Ohio residents William Nace, 55, and Debra Nace, 47, were killed when their Buick LeSabre slid into a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the eastbound lanes because of a separate accident, state police said.

The pair were from Delaware, Ohio, and were traveling with two children, ages 15 and 12, who were taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

State police said there were three separate accidents on the turnpike Saturday morning beginning at about 6:20 a.m. They all were in the same area but were not part of a chain reaction.

Nace's vehicle slid into a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the road because both lanes were blocked from the initial accident, officials said.

All lanes of the turnpike reopened Saturday morning.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.