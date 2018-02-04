Winter weather advisory in effect through 10 p.m.
Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southwest Pennsylvania through 10 p.m., about the same time Super Bowl LII should be coming to an end.
Total snow accumulation is expected to be less than one inch but the transition from snow to rain and back to snow could make for dicey travel.
Snow is expected before noon when temperatures hit a high of 38 degrees and turn it to rain. Snow is expected back through the region after 5 p.m.
Tracking snow to rain to snow Timing snow amounts & another shot of much colder air Right Now on Channel 11 Morning News #wpxi pic.twitter.com/dSKzYIVDxV— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) February 4, 2018
Forecasters call for snow to be heaviest in Westmoreland, Fayette, Garrett, Venango, Forest, Clarion, Jefferson and Indiana counties.
Tonight's low is 14 degrees with less than a half-inch of snow expected.
Monday's high will be near 24.
