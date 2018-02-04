Man shot dead in Springdale Township home invasion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 39-year-old man with possible “mental health issues” was shot and killed while attempting to break into a home Sunday morning along Butler Road in Springdale Township, police said.

Local police and Allegheny County detectives were called to the home just after 10 a.m. and found the man with a fatal gunshot wound on a hillside across the street from the home at 1206 Butler Road, Springdale Township police Chief Mike Naviglia said.

The victim's name was not released pending notification to next of kin by the county medical examiner's staff.

Police said the man broke into the rear sliding glass doors of the small, yellow frame home above a garage. A younger man inside then fired a single gunshot that hit him.

The victim ran down a small hill, crossed Butler Road, and then fell down a hillside between some houses, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 911 call said a “known man” was trying to break into the house at 10:05 a.m.

The man who fired the shot and his mother have lived in the home for many years, Naviglia said. They knew and may be related to the man who was shot, police said.

The shooter was interviewed by county police at their headquarters.

County detectives said the motive for the incident is unknown.

“However, it is believed the actor had mental health issues,” county Detective Sgt. Ken Ruckel said in a news release.

Naviglia said police were called to the house for minor matters in the past year but nothing this year.

“It's horrible,” said neighbor Kelly McCree. She was alerted by her dog who “went crazy” just after 10 a.m. when police and medics rushed to the house.

“I didn't know them. Most people keep to themselves,” she said.

Across the road, M.J. Varrato said she didn't know what was going on and she didn't know the people involved.

“It's a sad situation,” she said.

Other neighbors declined to speak on the record.

The victim was removed from the scene by the county medical examiner's office at about 1 p.m.

Butler Road was closed from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.