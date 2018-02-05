Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County settles with parents improperly accused of child abuse

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
The Allegheny County Courthouse
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
The Allegheny County Courthouse

Updated 15 hours ago

Allegheny County has paid a $35,000 settlement to parents who say a UPMC doctor misdiagnosed their infant son's bruises as abuse and not a medical condition.

According to the complaint, filed in March in federal court against the county and the doctor, the 6-month-old baby's pediatrician noticed four bruises on him during a July 2015 wellness check. Court documents identify the parents and child only by their initials.

The bruises found were on the baby's forehead, inner elbow, lower back and the bottom of his leg, the complaint said.

The pediatrician's office was concerned the baby might have a coagulation disorder, which could be making him bruise easily, and sent him to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, the complaint said.

Dr. Adelaide Eichman, a doctor at Children's Hospital, tested the baby and found no medical issues that would cause easy bruising, and diagnosed the bruises as abuse, the complaint said.

Following the abuse diagnosis, employees from county's Office of Children, Youth and Families interviewed the parents, formed a safety plan that required a home inspection and weekly home visits and barred unsupervised contact between the father and the 6-month-old and a second child, the complaint said.

The parents were not told they could appeal the safety plan, the complaint said.

In a court document, the county responded to this allegation: “The plaintiffs voluntarily agreed to safety plan. No appeal was possible nor was such a process required under the circumstances.”

In a court document filed by Eichman's attorney, Eichman denied the allegations. UPMC, via a spokeswoman, declined comment.

A county representative declined comment.

On Aug. 12, 2015, the mother took the baby to the Hemophilia Center of Western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh, where testing was again normal, but physicians said there are some medical conditions that cause bruising that cannot be detected in tests of babies younger than six months, the complaint said.

On Aug. 19, the father was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, citing Eichman's report, the complaint said.

The next day, the father turned himself in and spent one night in jail, and was released on bond with the condition he have no contact with either of his children, the complaint said.

The mother and the two children moved out of their house, where the father lived, and moved in with her mother, the complaint said.

For several months, both parents had to undergo psychiatric evaluations, parenting classes and weekly home visits from child protective services, the complaint said.

On Nov. 11, the Hemophilia Center diagnosed the baby and his mother with abnormal platelet function, a condition that makes it easier to bruise, which didn't show up in Eichman's testing, the complaint said.

In the days following, Eichman issued an addendum to her July report to include the diagnosis, the criminal charges were withdrawn and the home visits ended, the complaint said.

The settlement was included in a county document released last week.

A court document filed in July by assistant solicitor John Bacharach stated: “At all times relevant hereto, the county defendants took appropriate actions and used appropriate customs, directives, policies, practices, procedures, and protocols to protect plaintiff's rights and to meet all duties the county defendants had to plaintiff.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me