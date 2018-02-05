Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

CCAC, Northgate School District partner to offer college classes to high school students

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

High school students in the Northgate School District will have a chance to take college classes through Community College of Allegheny County for a fraction of the cost.

The two entities are partnering to offer high school students an opportunity to earn a 30-credit General Education Certificate through the College in High School program, with classes taught onsite at Northgate High School. Students will have the chance to earn a 60-credit associate degree for an additional cost if they want to pursue more advanced courses.

Beginning with the class of 2021, interested Northgate High School students will take placement exams during the summer between their freshman and sophomore years to make sure they are prepared for the college-level classes.

Students that may need additional support will be able to register for developmental coursework over the summer, re-test at the beginning of their sophomore year and, if given satisfactory placement test scores, will be able to enroll in the courses.

Students in the classes of 2020 and 2019 can still obtain a General Education Certificate or an associate degree with additional coursework completed on campus at CCAC.

Students who are enrolled in the program and taking classes toward the CCAC General Education Certificate will pay $110 per community college course, which is the cost of one credit, regardless of the number of credits associated with the course.

Students will also pay a one-time $25 matriculation fee. Costs cover all registration fees, as well as access to CCAC's technology and academic support resources.

During the 2017–2018 academic year, high school course syllabi were analyzed and re-worked to ensure that Northgate High School students would have the opportunity to take classes that prepare them for college and career readiness.

Credits awarded by CCAC are transferable. CCAC said the Pennsylvania Transfer and Articulation Center has identified 10 associate degrees that are almost wholly transferable. A Northgate High School student could enter postsecondary study as a junior at one of the 33 colleges or universities participating in the Pennsylvania Transfer and Articulation Center's consortium of schools.

For more information, contact Shaun Tomaszewski, Director of Curriculum and Assessment for Northgate School District, at stomaszewski@northgate.k12.pa.us.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

