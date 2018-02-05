UPMC runs 8 TV spots during Super Bowl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Health care giant UPMC reached deep into its pockets to run eight regional television advertisements during Sunday's Super Bowl.

"We typically don't divulge details of our advertising contracts, but we have both local and out-of-town agencies," said UPMC spokesperson, Susan Manko, in an email.

While UPMC stayed mum on what it spent on its television spots during the big game, sportingnews.com said a 30-second national ads ran as much as $5 million. A story on the web site of Monday's Pioneer-Press of St. Paul, said sometimes regional TV ads can be bought for as little as $100,000.

UPMC's television advertisements ran the gamut from a one-minute spot featuring the mayor of Danbury, Conn., who discussed his brain tumor surgery to a 60-second ad highlighting Robert Ferris, director of Hillman Cancer Center. Other UPMC commercials touted its geriatric care and a patient who had double-hip replacement. Both were 30 seconds.

"The Super Bowl is obviously a worthwhile opportunity to proudly and broadly showcase real stories of how our Life Changing Medicine mission is truly saving lives," Manko said.

"The mayor spot is an example of how people from beyond our region and throughout the U.S. seek UPMC's advanced specialty care," she said.

