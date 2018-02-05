'No Gay? No Way!' campaign asks Amazon to skip Pennsylvania in HQ2 search

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The recent attention to Amazon's second headquarters and the fight for non-discrimination laws for sexual orientation and gender identity has some activists in Pittsburgh torn.

The “ No Gay? No Way! ” campaign asks Amazon not to build its second headquarters in 11 of the 20 finalist cities or regions that are in states that don't have anti-discrimination laws protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Pennsylvania is on the list, casting a shadow on the state's two finalists: Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

“Good from them. Bad for us,” said Bob McGrogan, development director at the Persad Center in Lawrenceville.

McGrogan supported the campaign, calling it “fair and noble” and stressing the importance of a statewide law in Pennsylvania.

“I would hate for Pittsburgh to lose out on such a great thing because the state didn't have a law in place where Pittsburgh does.”

Pennsylvania doesn't have statewide protection regarding discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodation for the LGBT community. Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and Philadelphia do. All three received 100 percent scores on the Human Rights Campaign's 2017 Municipal Equality Index. Anti-discrimination laws typically set up a panel that's empowered to investigate complaints against landlords, employers and businesses and can levy damages or recommend fines against repeat offenders.

Pittsburgh passed its first LGBT anti-discrimination ordinance in 1997, according to Equality Pennsylvania, an organization fighting for equality and opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Pennsylvanians. Allegheny County passed its version in 2009. Philadelphia had one on the books as early as 1982.

Forty-four municipalities in Pennsylvania have similar legislation, but many communities surrounding Philadelphia or Pittsburgh do not, John Dawe, interim director of Equality Pennsylvania, noted in a blog post on the “No Gay? No Way!” campaign . McGrogan added that a person in a community not covered by an anti-discriminaton ordinance would have little recourse if they be fired for being gay and landlords can refuse to rent to a lesbian couple just because they are lesbians.

Statewide provisions have never come up for a vote, Dawe wrote. But Amazon could help. Dawe wrote that Amazon is ranked among the most supportive companies in the nation by the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

“If they choose a Pennsylvania city as their second headquarters, we call on them to use their powerful voice and significant resources to advocate for LGBTQ-inclusive and supportive legislation across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Dawe wrote. “Businesses want to have as many options for hiring the best talent. It's unfortunate that they need to think twice before they locate where some of that talent pool is intentionally targeted and driven away simply because of who they are and who they love. We hope Amazon.com will choose a Pennsylvania city so they can join in the #FightForFairness.”

The “No Gay? No Way!” campaign also notes Amazon's track record of advocacy for equal rights and not choose Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and Texas. The campaign did not respond to an email asking why local protections weren't good enough.

Conor Gaughan, campaign manager for “No Gay? No Way!” told the Philadelphia Inquirer that employees, their families and customers may live outside a city without protections, and that a statewide law helps protect local laws from being overturned.

McGrogan said that uneasiness is prevalent, even in Pittsburgh.

“The state could at any time turn that around,” McGrogan said of the local laws. “The state government can impose their belief systems or what you want to call it on the entire state if the state wants.”

McGrogan hoped that officials pitching to Amazon made the company aware of the current state of anti-discrimination laws in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and Pennsylvania. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald wouldn't say if particular legislation was mentioned to Amazon.

“We made sure that they know we are a very welcoming community with a lot of the initiatives that we have done long before the Amazon bid was out there,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald named work with Vibrant Pittsburgh and support from public officials for immigrants.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.