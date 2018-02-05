Woman in viral video of Pizza Milano attack sues manager, company

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman attacked and thrown to the ground by a manager inside Uptown's Pizza Milano last month sued the manager and the owner Monday for $5 million.

More than three weeks after the Jan. 12 incident, Jade Martin, 34, of Homestead continues to undergo treatment for a concussion and post-concussion syndrome symptoms, according to her attorney, George Kontos and a lawsuit filed in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

“She still has a lot of problems,” Kontos said Monday. “She has a job that she loves – she's worked at this job for a couple of years – and she has not been able to return to work.”

In a viral video captured inside the pizzeria's Fifth Avenue location in Pittsburgh, former manager Mahmut Yilmaz confronts Martin as she enters the restaurant. The video shows him pushing Martin and throwing her to the ground, and he appears to repeatedly slam her head on the floor.

Other employees eventually intervened and pulled Yilmaz off of the Homestead woman. He was subsequently fired.

A man who answered the phone at Pizza Milano said no manager would be available to answer questions until Tuesday afternoon.

The lawsuit alleges that Yilmaz also choked Martin.

“Yilmaz placed his hands around (Martin's) neck and continued to violently push her against the door,” the suit contends. “At this time … Yilmaz violently drove his forehead forward, into her forehead, ‘head-butted' her and then threw her into a table and chairs near the front entrance.”

Kontos said his client still suffers from memory loss, headaches, vision problems, neck injuries and nightmares related to the incident.

Yilmaz was charged with aggravated assault in the incident. Martin was charged with trespassing, although she has said she simply wanted to use the pizzeria's bathroom.

The lawsuit alleges civil battery, negligence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and corporate negligence.

Kontos faulted the corporation for having no clear policies on, among other things, de-escalation or how to properly remove an individual from the property.

It is the second lawsuit Kontos has filed against Pizza Milano on behalf of a client: Kontos sued the company in September on behalf of Ashely Tait, whose mother was struck and killed by a Pizza Milano delivery driver two years ago.

Steven Krenke was driving north on Ohio River Boulevard on Feb. 14, 2016, when he struck and killed Carol Tait as she walked along the roadway.

That lawsuit alleges that Krenke was not only driving with a suspended license, but also driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was a known heroin user, and his Pizza Milano employers should have known of his addiction, according to the lawsuit.

Eight days before the fatal incident, Krenke had been charged with reckless driving, according to the suit, which asks for unspecific damages.

“It's a pattern with this company,” Kontos said. “They're clearly not vetting their employees.”

Kontos said the incidents show a clear lack of employee vetting on the part of Pizza Milano.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.