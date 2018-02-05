2 more die of flu in Allegheny County, bringing death total to 11

Flu season underway

Q: Why so many flu-related cases this year?

A: Much of this season's concern can be traced to Australia and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere, which struggled with a severe flu strain called H3N2. That same strain is now wreaking havoc on the U.S.

Further, some experts speculate this year's vaccine may only be 10 percent effective against the flu strain.

Q: So why should I get a flu shot? What can I do to prevent getting sick?

A: Those who get a flu shot and still contract the virus will most likely have less severe symptoms, experts say.

Antiviral medication, like Tamiflu, can also reduce duration of infection and lessen symptoms if administered early.

The virus can also be prevented from spreading through taking precautions such as coughing or sneezing into one's elbow, frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick.

Q: What symptoms should I look out for?

A: Flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, congestion, body aches, headaches and severe fatigue.

The flu kills about 36,000 people a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: CDC