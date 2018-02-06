Duquesne police increase traffic enforcement efforts along Route 837

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duquesne police have increased traffic enforcement along state Route 837 in order to combat aggressive drivers.

Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy said it is a matter of public safety to slow motorists down on the busiest thoroughfare in the city.

“The speed limit throughout the entire length of Route 837 in the city of Duquesne is 35 mph, and it's very common for us to clock people at 65 mph,” he said. “Last year, approximately 300 motor vehicle crashes occurred in Duquesne, with more than 90 percent of them along the state road.”

Dunlevy said the No. 1 factor of these crashes is speed.

“The couple of minutes you save by speeding down the highway is not worth the death that you may cause if you are involved in a serious crash,” he said.

Officers are also paying closer attention to stop signs that have been frequently ignored throughout the city.

Dunlevy addressed concerns of people who claimed officers write tickets as a means to boost city revenue.

Traffic tickets cost an average of $130, but the city only receives $12.50 of that.

“When you factor in wages, vehicles, and the overtime to send officers to court, the city spends much more than the $12.50 that the city receives per citation.”

More information about the city police's traffic enforcement efforts is posted on the department's Facebook page .