Allegheny

Elderly McCandless woman's house ransacked by bogus utility workers

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 10:51 p.m.
An elderly woman let three men into her McCandless home on Sunday after they told her they needed to check her electrical box.

In reality, they were looking for drugs.

McCandless police shared information on the incident, which happened in the Peebles Road, Shirley Drive, and Babcock Boulevard area of town, in two posts on their Facebook page on Monday.

Attempts to reach someone with the department late Monday night were not successful.

According to the postings, the men, described as Hispanic, went to the woman's house and told her they needed to check her electrical box.

One of the men was wearing some type of lanyard displaying his picture, but they showed no other form of identification, police said.

Once inside, the men forced the woman, who was not identified, to sit on a chair in the basement while they proceeded to ransack her residence.

They ripped the phone off the kitchen wall and cut the lines to the kitchen phone as well as the main electrical box in the garage, police said.

The victim said the men told her they were looking for narcotics.

Police described two of the men as being in their 30s, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build.

The other man was in his late teens, 6 feet tall with a thin build.

All three males were described as being Hispanic.

The victim didn't see a vehicle.

Police advised residents to be vigilant and "to not narrow their focus."

"Activities like this are unlikely to stay relegated to a specific area, and we would like the town at large to be vigilant," police wrote.

They also advised residents to ask for proper identifications for any type of utility worker or door-to-door salesman. Residents in doubt are asked to call police so people can be properly identified.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

