Pitt Stop apparel kiosk owner sues Pittsburgh over 37 parking tickets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owner of a popular Oakland street kiosk specializing in University of Pittsburgh sporting apparel is suing Pittsburgh and its operations chief, claiming he's been wrongly ticketed for parking trucks on Forbes Avenue near the Pitt campus.

Charles Bonasorte, 63, owner of the Pittsburgh Stop Inc., contends in the lawsuit that Operations Chief Guy Costa has used his position to have police issue more than 37 tickets since 2015, but Costa says he is simply enforcing an overnight parking restriction that took effect two years ago.

“I've had a business on that corner for 29 years, and all of a sudden I'm being targeted for my trucks, for how I park,” Bonasorte said. “I really don't have a clear reason why he's doing it.”

The suit filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas accuses Pittsburgh and Costa of official oppression and violating Bonasorte's constitutional rights. It asks the court for an injunction to stop the ticketing.

Costa said the city ordinance prohibits oversized trucks from parking overnight on city streets. He acknowledged reporting Bonasorte and other violators to police on numerous occasions and produced dozens of emails sent to police complaining of trucks parked illegally across the city.

“It's amazing,” Costa said. “I'm getting sued for doing my job.”

Bonasorte, a former Pitt football letterman nicknamed the “Kamikaze Kid” when he played on the school's 1976 national championship team, accused Costa of “selective enforcement.” He said other oversized vehicles have not been ticketed.

Costa said police would ticket any vehicle parked illegally.

Bonasorte's business includes two street vending carts for which Bonasorte has current permits and two International trucks that he parks in metered spaces along Forbes during the day and overnight. He pays for parking during the day when fees are required, according to the lawsuit.

Pittsburgh City Council in December 2015 approved an amendment to the city's traffic ordinance that prohibits parking oversized vehicles on “any street” for longer than two hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. It includes vehicles longer than 7.5 feet, wider than 9 feet and exceeding 17,001 pounds in gross weight.

A preamble to the amendment clearly references residential streets, noting that they are intended for residential parking and that businesses have used them as “permanent parking spots” for business vehicles.

None of that language appears in the City Code of Ordinances.

The lawsuit contends that council never intended to prohibit overnight parking in business or commercial areas. It says magisterial district judges have dismissed 20 of the 37 tickets issued to Bonasorte based on that reasoning. Seventeen tickets remain under appeal.

“We believe it's official oppression,” Bonasorte said.

Costa said officials have attempted to find other spots for Bonasorte to park his vehicles.

“He's been offered several times alternative locations to park and he's refused the alternative locations,” he said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.