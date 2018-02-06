Pittsburgh International to hold event for firms hoping to win contracts for $1.1B project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Companies hoping to win contracts for a planned $1.1 billion project at Pittsburgh International Airport will want to mark their calendars.

The airport is holding an event March 13 for local firms, small businesses and disadvantaged business enterprises to learn about upcoming procurement opportunities related to the project, according to an airport news release.

The event is also open to local consultants, construction companies and vendors interested in doing business with the airport, and lets firms explore opportunities to partner, the release said.

Airport staff will be present to answer questions and offer tours of the airside terminal.

The tours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the networking and business fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport.

To register, visit www.PITtransformed.com .

Those who want to take the airside tour must pre-register and provide a valid driver's license or passport on the day of the event, the release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.