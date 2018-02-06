Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International to hold event for firms hoping to win contracts for $1.1B project

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Travelers walk through Pittsburgh International Aiport's ticketing area on Jan. 19, 2018.
Travelers walk through Pittsburgh International Aiport's ticketing area on Jan. 19, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Companies hoping to win contracts for a planned $1.1 billion project at Pittsburgh International Airport will want to mark their calendars.

The airport is holding an event March 13 for local firms, small businesses and disadvantaged business enterprises to learn about upcoming procurement opportunities related to the project, according to an airport news release.

The event is also open to local consultants, construction companies and vendors interested in doing business with the airport, and lets firms explore opportunities to partner, the release said.

Airport staff will be present to answer questions and offer tours of the airside terminal.

The tours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the networking and business fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport.

To register, visit www.PITtransformed.com .

Those who want to take the airside tour must pre-register and provide a valid driver's license or passport on the day of the event, the release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me