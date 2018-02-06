Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

February events at the Plum and Oakmont libraries

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Plum Community Library
Updated 6 hours ago

Plum Community Library, 445 Center New Texas Road, is hosting the following activities this month. For more information, plumlibrary.org or call 412-798-7323.

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Feb. 19 for parents and their children up to 2. Share stories, learn rhymes, and have play time.

• Paws to Read, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Feb. 19. Students in first through fifth grade can register to be a reader and therapy dogs will be their audience. Students should come prepared with a book. Registration is required.

• Family Fun Night — Fit Kids Factory, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. For families and children 3 through fifth grade. An active evening to use as a guide to build the foundation for a healthy family. Dress in exercise clothes and shoes. Space is limited. Registration required.

• Pittsburgh native singer and songwriter AJ Raggs will perform 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Admission is free. Reservations requested.

Oakmont Carnegie Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd., is hosting the following activities this month. For more information, oakmontlibrary.org or call 412-828-9532.

• Bad Art Nite, 6 p.m. Feb. 21. A craft night for adults. Art supplies provided.

• Blood pressure management program, 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Three months remaining in the American Heart Association's free program that started in January.

• Book Buddies Story Time, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 21 for infants to 5 years olds.

• Gentle Yoga with Cora, 10:15 a.m. Feb. 20 for all experience levels.

