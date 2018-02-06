February events at the Plum and Oakmont libraries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum Community Library, 445 Center New Texas Road, is hosting the following activities this month. For more information, plumlibrary.org or call 412-798-7323.

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Feb. 19 for parents and their children up to 2. Share stories, learn rhymes, and have play time.

• Paws to Read, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Feb. 19. Students in first through fifth grade can register to be a reader and therapy dogs will be their audience. Students should come prepared with a book. Registration is required.

• Family Fun Night — Fit Kids Factory, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. For families and children 3 through fifth grade. An active evening to use as a guide to build the foundation for a healthy family. Dress in exercise clothes and shoes. Space is limited. Registration required.

• Pittsburgh native singer and songwriter AJ Raggs will perform 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Admission is free. Reservations requested.

Oakmont Carnegie Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd., is hosting the following activities this month. For more information, oakmontlibrary.org or call 412-828-9532.

• Bad Art Nite, 6 p.m. Feb. 21. A craft night for adults. Art supplies provided.

• Blood pressure management program, 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Three months remaining in the American Heart Association's free program that started in January.

• Book Buddies Story Time, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 21 for infants to 5 years olds.

• Gentle Yoga with Cora, 10:15 a.m. Feb. 20 for all experience levels.