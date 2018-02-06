Pittsburgh would cover small business start-up costs under City Council bill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh would help new companies cover start-up costs through a program Pittsburgh City Council is considering.

Councilman Corey O'Connor of Squirrel Hill, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would authorize the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority to create an Entrepreneur Support Fund and offer grants or low-interest loans to businesses starting in the city.

It's unclear whether the URA, city or some other source would provide funding. O'Connor said officials would discuss that in coming weeks, estimating that it could require $75,000 to $100,000.

“We're hoping to offer grants or loans to start-up businesses,” he said. “That's money that will come back to the city. They're going to hire local employees and they're going to add to the tax base.”

The city's Advisory Board on Entrepreneurship and Start-ups recommended creating the fund to cover permits, licenses and other costs required to start a business.

URA directors are scheduled to vote on a program Thursday that would offer $20,000 loans to new and expanding businesses in Pittsburgh, according to the board agenda. The borrowers would also be eligible to receive technical assistance through the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Hill District.

O'Connor said the loans and grants provided by his legislation would give new businesses a needed boost.

