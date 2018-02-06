Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh would cover small business start-up costs under City Council bill

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Councilman Corey O'Connor
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Councilman Corey O'Connor

Updated 4 hours ago

Pittsburgh would help new companies cover start-up costs through a program Pittsburgh City Council is considering.

Councilman Corey O'Connor of Squirrel Hill, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would authorize the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority to create an Entrepreneur Support Fund and offer grants or low-interest loans to businesses starting in the city.

It's unclear whether the URA, city or some other source would provide funding. O'Connor said officials would discuss that in coming weeks, estimating that it could require $75,000 to $100,000.

“We're hoping to offer grants or loans to start-up businesses,” he said. “That's money that will come back to the city. They're going to hire local employees and they're going to add to the tax base.”

The city's Advisory Board on Entrepreneurship and Start-ups recommended creating the fund to cover permits, licenses and other costs required to start a business.

URA directors are scheduled to vote on a program Thursday that would offer $20,000 loans to new and expanding businesses in Pittsburgh, according to the board agenda. The borrowers would also be eligible to receive technical assistance through the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Hill District.

O'Connor said the loans and grants provided by his legislation would give new businesses a needed boost.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me