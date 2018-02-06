Pittsburgh poised to pay two officers $33,500 to settle grievances

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh would pay two police officers a total of $33,500 to settle grievances alleging the city prevented them from working off-duty details to earn extra money.

The settlement agreements are subject to Pittsburgh City Council approval. Council on Tuesday introduced legislation authorizing payments of $18,500 to Sgt. Lynn Kohnfelder and $15,000 to Officer Raymond Toomey.

“The city took actions where these officers lost the ability to work secondary employment,” said Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1. “We grieved it and we won.”

Swartzwelder would not discuss the actions taken by the city.

Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto declined comment. The Public Safety Department referred questions to Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge, who could not be reached.

The police bureau, Pittsburgh Office of Municipal Investigations and the Citizens Police Review Board investigated Toomey last year after a video clip showed him kicking a suspect in the head during an arrest outside of a South Side bar.

According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Stanley III, 27, of New Castle, was drunk on May 7 and threatened to shoot a security guard at the Flats Bar. He allegedly threatened to shoot Toomey when the officer attempted to arrest him.

Police found no gun on Stanley, who is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

The city restricted Toomey to desk duty after the incident.

Details about why Kohnfelder was prevented from working off-duty details were not available.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.