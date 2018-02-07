Park the windshield wipers up or down in nasty weather?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wipers up or wipers down for parked cars in this treacherous weather?

Depends on the wind.

Some people choose to stand their windshield wipers up so they will be nice and clean and not frozen over. You've seen those cars in parking lots at work, a mall or a restaurant.

But that may not be such a good idea if it's windy, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

Because the wipers are standing straight up, they may get hit by something, or even break off if the wind is strong enough, possibly cracking the windshield. The NWS said the best thing to do is leave the wipers alone and give yourself plenty of time to clear the ice and snow from windshield and mirrors.

When questioned about a tweet Wednesday that recommended leaving the wipers on parked upright, officials from NWS said that's fine as long as winds are low.

With ice and snow persisting for several more hours, this might be a good idea to help you out later. pic.twitter.com/e8FMctY8Ye — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 7, 2018

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.