Allegheny

Environmental group opposes Monroeville's proposed rules on oil and gas activity

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
An Apex Energy drilling-rig operation
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
An Apex Energy drilling-rig operation

Updated 7 hours ago

An environmental group opposed Monroeville's proposed oil and gas ordinance Wednesday that places rules on the industry and restricts activity to a 150-acre special conservancy zone.

In a news release, Sustainable Monroeville's Lois Drumheller said the ordinance should instead permit oil and gas activity in Monroeville's heavy industrial zone. She said limiting oil and gas activity to the special conservancy zone, which includes the municipality's landfill, “increases the likelihood that fracking will come to Monroeville.”

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a technique used to extract oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals.

Council adopted an ordinance in October that limits oil and gas activity to heavy industrial zones until the new rules are adopted. Council proposed the new ordinance in January. The planning commission then voted to delay its recommendation.

Council does not need a recommendation from the commission to approve the ordinance, but is expected to wait until one is made, Monroeville solicitor Bob Wratcher has said.

The group asked council to delay voting on the ordinance until the state's Supreme Court has ruled in two cases that would set precedence on how municipal governments decide which of their land use districts are appropriate for oil and gas drilling.

One case involving property owners in Westmoreland County's Allegheny Township is set to present arguments before a panel of judges on Wednesday.

The group also wants council to initiate a “study of the potential adverse impacts of fracking.”

Members of Sustainable Monroeville are expected to present their recommendations to council during its work session Thursday at the Monroeville Municipal Building, 2700 Monroeville Blvd.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

