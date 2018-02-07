Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County settles with man who says he was mistreated in jail more than a decade ago

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
The Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, February 25, 2013. Tribune-Review
Allegheny County has paid a $190,000 settlement to a man who says he was mistreated at the Allegheny County Jail more than a decade ago.

Andre Jacobs filed the lawsuit in 2008 against the county, former Warden Ramon Rustin, several guards, police officers and jail nurses.

He accused jail employees and police of constitutional and state law violations of wrongful imprisonment, discrimination, retaliation, denial of due process, assault and battery, medical malpractice, legal malpractice and other violations while he was an inmate in 2005 and 2006.

The county, via a spokeswoman, declined comment.

Jacobs, of Harrisburg, first entered state prison at age 15, he wrote in the complaint. He was transferred to Allegheny County Jail in April 2005, pending charges in Pittsburgh.

Jacobs is now at a state prison in Albion, according to a court document.

Upon arriving at Allegheny County Jail, Jacobs was immediately placed in a disciplinary housing unit even though he had not committed any misconduct, he wrote in the complaint.

When he complained, he was subjected to psychological torture, physical attacks, and denial of medical care, he wrote.

Jail employees denied access to the law library and research materials during his entire stay at the jail, preventing him from filing his lawsuit, and also destroyed his legal mail, he wrote.

Several times when Jacobs returned from attorney visits, he was beaten by guards, who called him the n-word and other racial slurs, he wrote.

His requests for medical care following the assaults were denied, including a pulled hamstring he got when a guard pulled him down using a dog leash attached to his handcuffs, he wrote.

Jail employees made an effort to destroy the evidence of the assault, including photographs, he wrote.

A county motion to dismiss the case filed in December 2013 said there were no grievances on file from Jacobs about the alleged incidents, a step he should have taken before filing a lawsuit, the document said.

Jacobs filed several other lawsuits from 2005 through 2010, which were dismissed, meaning he had violated the “three strikes rule” the county document said.

“Jacobs illustrates the pitfall of allowing long-term residents of our prisons to file frivolous motions, actions and/or lawsuits as a recreational activity,” the county document said.

In June, an eight-member jury ruled in favor of Jacobs on several claims of retaliation, excessive force, due process, and conspiracy. He was granted more than $270,000 in damages.

In September, the county appealed.

The county settlement, paid last month, was included in a county document released Wednesday.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

