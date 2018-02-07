Pittsburgh City Council worries about financial impact of raising police retirement age

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fifty-three veteran Pittsburgh police officers will reach the mandatory retirement age of 65 over the next six years — a reality that Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich is using to persuade Pittsburgh City Council to increase the threshold to 70.

Hissrich on Wednesday told council members that the city needs experienced officers to mentor rookies. He said older officers in good health and physical condition want to remain on the job.

“We've had numerous officers who have reached 65, and they're going to work for other police departments,” Hissrich said. “If they want to stay here, why not keep them here in the city and keep their experience and their knowledge and their training here in the city?”

Council members expressed concerns about the potential impact on budgets and employee pension funds. They said boosting the retirement age could set a precedent for firefighters who must also retire at age 65.

“We're doing this now for four officers,” Councilman Corey O'Connor said. “Next year that number goes higher. Their salaries are going to go up and if you retire at a higher age and you retire at a higher salary what does that do for pensions?”

Council postponed a vote until next week so members can hear from the city budget office on potential financial implications.

Ralph Sicuro, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 1, said his members want to maintain the status quo.

“We feel (increasing) it puts our members at greater risk and the public at greater risk because of the physical nature of our job,” he said.

Hissrich said four officers would reach mandatory retirement age this year, followed by nine in 2019, four in 2020, 10 in 2021 and 13 each year in 2022 and 2023.

The group includes three assistant chiefs, two commanders, two lieutenants, 10 sergeants, 11 detectives and 25 officers.

Officers with 20 years of service or more are eligible to retire at age 50 with a full pension. Hissrich said that would not change under his proposal.

Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1, said the union had no immediate objection, but he would wait to see how the proposal plays out.

“I want to see what the impact is,” he said. “What's the legislative intent?”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.