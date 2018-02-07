Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

North Side men indicted on federal drug charges

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A federal grand jury has indicted two North Side men on charges of possession with intent to distribute the deadly opioid fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

Davon Stevens and Demetrius Mitchell-Yarbrough, both 24 and of Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood, were charged in a five-count indictment returned Tuesday and unsealed Wednesday, records show.

According to the indictment, both men conspired in July to possess fentanyl and two fentanyl analogues. They intended to traffic the drugs, Brady said.

Mitchell-Yarbrough also faces firearms violations for carrying a weapon as a previously convicted felon, Brady said.

Both men could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, and Mitchell-Yarbrough faces an additional five years to life in prison for the weapons violations.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

