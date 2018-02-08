Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Wilmerding man accused of raping mentally disabled 81-year-old in Turtle Creek

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 5:27 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Wilmerding man is headed to trial in Allegheny County on charges he raped a mentally disabled senior citizen inside her Turtle Creek apartment last month.

James Gerald Smith, 47, was held for court on charges including rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent exposure. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bail, according to online court documents.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that Smith was hired to clean the 81-year-old woman's apartment in John Fraser Hall when the alleged assaults occurred. Smith assaulted the woman twice in January before reporting it to her social worker, WPXI reported.

Smith's formal arraignment in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for April 5.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

