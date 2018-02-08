Downtown Pittsburgh chase ends in two arrests
Updated 4 hours ago
A police chase ended with two arrests in the Hill District overnight, Pittsburgh police said.
At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, cash, jewelry and a car were stolen from a home on Semple Street in Oakland, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George. Officers spotted the vehicle, a Nissan Cube, near Seventh Avenue and Grant Street, Downtown at about 1 a.m. Thursday.
The suspects fled from police, leading officers on a chase onto the Boulevard of the Allies and through the Hill District, George said. They bailed out of the car in the area of Oak Hill Drive and Hyman Place in Terrace Village, and officers continued the chase on foot.
Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that officers and K-9s searched the woods in the area before both suspects were taken into custody. No injuries were reported; Charges were pending at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.
