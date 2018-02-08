Fire damages car wash at Ross gas station
Fire shut down a gas station in Ross Township Thursday morning, authorities said.
The fire was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at the gas station in the 500 block of Lowries Run Road, according to an Allegheny County 911 supervisor. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported the fire was contained to a car wash and collapsed its roof; the 911 supervisor said firefighters did not report having to take any special precautions around the gas tanks and pumps.
The fire was reported under control by 5:50 a.m. Lowries Run Road was temporarily closed, but reopened by 7:30 a.m. Though it was dispatched as a Sunoco, pictures and video from the scene show the business was branded as a BP.
Lowries run rd closed between Rochester and Mt. Nebo roads due to car wash fire. Stay tuned @WPXITraffic for more details. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/riyc1qb6tv— Paul Feiling (@WPXIpaul) February 8, 2018
