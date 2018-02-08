Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bob Nutting bids $10.9 million for the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting discusses the team's performance during an interview with the Tribune-Review last month at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates owner Bob Nutting discusses the team's performance during an interview with the Tribune-Review last month at PNC Park.

Updated 8 hours ago

Wheeling Newspapers, a company created by Bob Nutting's Ogden Newspapers, has bid $10.9 million for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the largest newspaper in West Virginia.

The bid is roughly $410,000 more than Nutting, the owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is paying catcher Francisco Cervelli this year.

A story on the Gazette-Mail's web site said bidders for the newspaper, which filed Chapter 11 last month, don't have to include provisions how they intend to treat current employees once they own the newspaper. Charleston Newspapers issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice to employees Jan 29. The notice warns of potential layoffs exceeding 50 employees. The Gazette-Mail employs 206.

Wheeling Newspapers was the high bidder at the time of the bankruptcy filing, the story said. The deadline for interested parties to submit bids is noon on March 6.

An auction for the Gazette-Mail is scheduled for March 8 and the notice of the successful bidder will be issued the same day, the story said. The sale is expected to close March 31.

Nutting could not be reached for comment.

The newspaper was formed in 2015 by the merger of the Charleston Gazette and the Charleston Daily Mail. The Gazette-Mail and reporter Eric Eyre won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting last year for coverage of the West Virginia opioid crisis.

The Nutting family owns more than 40 daily newspapers, including the Herald-Standard in Uniontown, which it bought from Calkins Media in June. A month after that deal, Ogden laid off more than 30 people, including the newspaper's entire photography department.

Related Content
Pirates owner Bob Nutting is high bidder for W.Va.'s largest newspaper
Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is the high bidder for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, West Virginia's largest newspaper, according to a story on the newspaper's website. ...
Pirates' Bob Nutting rated MLB's 4th-worst owner by FanGraphs
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting is the fourth-least popular owner in the majors, according to a poll conducted by FanGraphs. On a 1 to 5 scale, with ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me