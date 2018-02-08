Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh poised to lift restrictions on drag shows

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
The set for a show by “Rupaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon at 6119 Club in East Liberty.
6119
The set for a show by “Rupaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon at 6119 Club in East Liberty.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Pittsburgh drag kings and queens are seeking a change in city zoning regulations that would permit them to perform in venues across the city.

Under current regulations such performances are defined as adult entertainment, which is restricted to areas zoned as urban/industrial or conditionally within the Golden Triangle. Drag show advocates during a public hearing Thursday appealed to City Council for an amendment that would remove drag shows from the adult entertainment category.

“Today drag is considered an art form, and you can find it everywhere from RuPaul's Drag Race on TV to performances at the South Side Works, Andy Warhol Museum, Mattress Factory, all over the Cultural District and in neighborhoods like North Side, Lawrenceville and Shadyside,” said Gary Van Horn, president of the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh, a nonprofit LGBT advocacy group.

“We are proud to stand here today with our drag king and queen community in support of this zoning amendment,” Van Horn said.

Council members said they would support the change.

“I'm certain this will be a unanimous vote on council,” said President Bruce Kraus of the South Side, council's only openly gay member.

Six speakers lobbied council for the change, saying the zoning ordinance approved in the 1950s is outdated and prejudicial.

Councilman Corey O'Connor of Swisshelm Park agreed.

“I think it is amazing that something like this was an ordinance,” he said. “I think it shows that when we looked at codes or whenever it was put... people were not open-minded back then.”

Councilwomen Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood and Darlene Harris of Spring Hill said they would also support the amendment.

“I think this is the easiest piece of legislation we've had to vote on,” Harris said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me