Allegheny

U.S. Marshals seek Allegheny County fugitive who took part in child sex ring

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Daniel Teed
U.S. Marshals Service
Daniel Teed

Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Marshals are searching for an Allegheny County man who failed to report to federal prison to begin serving a sentence for his role in a child sex trafficking ring.

Daniel Teed, 56, of Marshall, was sentenced in October to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. Authorities said he had sex with a 16-year-old girl at parties arranged by a former girls basketball coach between June 2015 and June 2016.

Authorities issued a warrant for Teed after he failed to report to a federal prison near Johnstown in early January, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Tad Thompson.

“We are actively hunting him now,” Thompson said.

Thompson said investigators received information that Teed “had access to firearms prior to fleeing. We do have reason to believe that he is armed and dangerous.”

Teed is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and partially gray hair. He is a Crawford County native who previously lived near Orlando, Fla., and traveled around the United States for business. He also had a history of traveling internationally, Thompson said.

The former girls basketball coach — Ralph Ruprecht, 51, of Freedom, Beaver County — was sentenced in August to up to 16 years in prison for arranging sex parties that included underage girls and advertising them on Craigslist. He had been a girls basketball coach for the Little Bridger Basketball program in Ambridge.

Anyone with information about Teed's whereabouts is asked to the call the U.S. Marshals' Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force at 412-422-4722 or 412-644-6628. Information also can be sent by email to wpaftf@comcast.net.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

