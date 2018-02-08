Pennsylvania to fund 8 Allegheny County transportation projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania is funding 45 transportation projects, including eight in Allegheny County, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

The projects will be funded under the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund, the release said.

The state received 222 applications requesting more than $241 million. State officials selected 45 projects totaling $41.5 million, based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and other factors, the release said.

Applications for the next round of funding are due March 30, the release said.

Allegheny County approved projects are:

• $1.6 million to create linkages between the three transit stations in Castle Shannon (Shannon, Willow and Arlington) as well as the Shannon Transit Village development. The project will include new lighting, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian safety, crosswalks and more. The project was submitted by the borough, not Port Authority of Allegheny County, said Adam Brandolph, authority spokesman.

• $1.5 million to reconstruct 19th Street to the Riverfront 47 development in Sharpsburg, including intersection upgrades, signal installation, overpass and retaining wall removal.

• $638,015 for McKees Rocks Harbor Services, LLC, to construct a 12-barge fleeting area at McKees Rocks Industrial Enterprises to double the dock's capacity.

• $500,000 for transportation improvements for Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer at the Montour Junction Sports and Athletic Complex that will provide access for bicycles, buses and pedestrians.

• $400,000 for Metalico Pittsburgh, Inc., for dock rehabilitation, which will repair the dock to allow for river barge loading capabilities for another 20 years.

• $315,000 for improvements to the West Riverview Avenue retaining wall in Bellevue to eliminate emergency access issues and traffic flow problems that exist because a portion of the retaining wall collapsed and partially closed the road.

• $100,000 for a one-mile trail and bike park to connect to the Great Allegheny Passage Bicycle Trail along Waterfront Drive, allowing safe access to “The Avenues” Business District, which spans West Homestead, Homestead and Munhall.

• $65,000 for the improvement of approximately 18,000 square feet of sidewalks in Brentwood.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.