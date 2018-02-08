Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pennsylvania to fund 8 Allegheny County transportation projects

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
A bus stop located on Smithfield Street by the Sixth Street intersection in Downtown, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. The open-air shelter was privately funded and is built on concrete that juts out into the road to give transit riders more space.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
A bus stop located on Smithfield Street by the Sixth Street intersection in Downtown, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. The open-air shelter was privately funded and is built on concrete that juts out into the road to give transit riders more space.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pennsylvania is funding 45 transportation projects, including eight in Allegheny County, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

The projects will be funded under the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund, the release said.

The state received 222 applications requesting more than $241 million. State officials selected 45 projects totaling $41.5 million, based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and other factors, the release said.

Applications for the next round of funding are due March 30, the release said.

Allegheny County approved projects are:

• $1.6 million to create linkages between the three transit stations in Castle Shannon (Shannon, Willow and Arlington) as well as the Shannon Transit Village development. The project will include new lighting, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian safety, crosswalks and more. The project was submitted by the borough, not Port Authority of Allegheny County, said Adam Brandolph, authority spokesman.

• $1.5 million to reconstruct 19th Street to the Riverfront 47 development in Sharpsburg, including intersection upgrades, signal installation, overpass and retaining wall removal.

• $638,015 for McKees Rocks Harbor Services, LLC, to construct a 12-barge fleeting area at McKees Rocks Industrial Enterprises to double the dock's capacity.

• $500,000 for transportation improvements for Friends of Pittsburgh Professional Soccer at the Montour Junction Sports and Athletic Complex that will provide access for bicycles, buses and pedestrians.

• $400,000 for Metalico Pittsburgh, Inc., for dock rehabilitation, which will repair the dock to allow for river barge loading capabilities for another 20 years.

• $315,000 for improvements to the West Riverview Avenue retaining wall in Bellevue to eliminate emergency access issues and traffic flow problems that exist because a portion of the retaining wall collapsed and partially closed the road.

• $100,000 for a one-mile trail and bike park to connect to the Great Allegheny Passage Bicycle Trail along Waterfront Drive, allowing safe access to “The Avenues” Business District, which spans West Homestead, Homestead and Munhall.

• $65,000 for the improvement of approximately 18,000 square feet of sidewalks in Brentwood.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me