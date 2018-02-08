Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Open records office tells Pittsburgh to turn over Amazon HQ2 correspondence

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
REUTERS

Updated 38 minutes ago

Pittsburgh officials must turn over copies of letters, emails, notes or any other communications sent to Amazon as the city prepared its bid to attract the company's second headquarters, Pennsylvania's Office of Open Records ruled Thursday.

The city has 30 days to comply with the ruling or appeal it to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

City spokespeople did not immediately respond when asked if officials planned to make the documents public or appeal the ruling.

The city had argued that the emails and letters were exempt from the state's Right-to-Know Law because they contained confidential, proprietary information and trade secrets and were records of internal, predecisional deliberations. The Office of Open Records rejected these claims, stating the city cannot have a trade secret with a company when it is not engaged in business or commerce with that company; the information is not confidential or proprietary, and the city did not effectively prove the documents were predecisional.

“The city asks the OOR to assume that any emails generated regarding the proposal are subject to the exemption; however, any responsive records would not be internal, as they would have been submitted to Amazon, which is not an agency under the RTKL. Further, the OOR cannot assume that emails exchanged between the mayor and Amazon involve deliberation,” the ruling stated.

Amazon announced last year it was seeking a location for a second headquarters. Amazon's HQ2 could mean 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment to the winning city. Pittsburgh was named among 20 finalist locations last month.

The city, county, state and PGHQ2, a private organization created to prepare, submit and shepherd the bid, have refused to make the details public.

The state Office of Open Records ruling in favor of the Trib comes after the office has ruled that the city and county must make public the bid submitted to Amazon. PGHQ2 has encouraged the city and county to appeal that ruling.

Pittsburgh on Oct. 19 announced it had submitted its bid for Amazon's second headquarters. The next day, the Tribune-Review filed an open records request under the state's Right-to-Know Law seeking copies of any communication between the city and Amazon. The city denied the request a month later, and the Trib appeal the decision to state's Office of Open Records.

The Trib made similar requests for copies of letters, emails and other communication to Allegheny County and Gov. Tom Wolf's Office. The county responded that no documents requested by the Trib existed. The Trib appealed, and on Wednesday, the state denied the appeal and agreed with the county that the records do not exist. The Governor's Office complied with the Trib's request and sent a link to a letter posted online to Amazon on the behalf of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia signed by Wolf and state legislative leaders. The office did not include a copy of handwritten note Wolf said he wrote and sent to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. J.J. Abbott, a spokesman for Wolf, told the Trib the only copy of the note was the one sent to Amazon.

The city and county received 17 open records requests for Amazon-related information in the months after Amazon opened the competition. One requestor asked the city for a copy of the table of contents. It was denied.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me