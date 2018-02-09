Car dealer Bob Massie dies in White Oak crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owner of a North Huntingdon car dealership died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night, Allegheny County officials said.

Robert Massie Jr., 59, died in the crash, which occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Stewartsville Hollow Road in White Oak, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Employees at Bob Massie Toyota at Norwin Towne Square on Route 30 confirmed Friday morning that the victim was the dealership's president. They were still open for business Friday.

Under Massie, the dealership contributed regularly to local charities, including the St. Baldrick's Foundation and White Oak Animal Safe Haven, where he and his daughter-in-law were on the board of directors.

“He had everything going for him but he was still very humble,” said Ina Jane Marton, founder of the no-kill animal shelter and mayor of White Oak since 2004, when she succeeded Massie's father.

Massie, who had been a supporter of the shelter since its inception in 2003, recently donated fencing for the entire property so animals could run outside and had previously been known to cover the cost of food and veterinary care whenever needed, Marton said. He'd often take a truck from his dealership and collect donated pet food and supplies, then drive it down to the shelter.

“He was like part of my family,” said Marton, who said Massie had turned down her encouragement for him to run for office in White Oak.

Massie also helped to sponsor weekly car cruises in warmer weather, covering the cost of insuring the gathering of classic cars each Saturday from April through October, said Gail Miscovich of Hempfield, one of the regular participants in the cruises.

“He loved the cars, and he truly loved the people ... He walked around and he talked to everyone,” Miscovich said. “He was instrumental in keeping around these old folks and their old cars.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.