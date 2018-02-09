Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

McKeesport drug dealer 'Bundles' sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 7:54 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A McKeesport man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison on drug and gun offenses, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

Henry T. Little-Proctor, 27, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl and he admitted to selling fentanyl that caused a woman's death in July 2016, authorities said.

Little-Proctor's also was sentenced to serve six years of probation.

He was arrested in July 2016 after federal investigators learned that Little-Proctor, known as “Bundles,” was involved in heroin and fentanyl sales two times that month. During a search of his home, Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized heroin and gun ammunition, a news release stated.

Little-Proctor has a past felony conviction.

Police in Duquesne, Homestead and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

